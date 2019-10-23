Coimbatore

Mass cleaning drive launched in Salem town panchayats

Move aimed at ensuring litter-free Deepavali ; work to continue till October 25

To ensure litter-free Deepavali in all the 33 town panchayats in the district, 150 to 300 workers have begun carrying out mass cleaning in each ward in the town panchayats from Wednesday.

Collector S.A. Raman said that workers were involved in cleaning bushes and removing garbage in each ward in the town panchayats and the work will continue till October 25. He said that based on the population in each town panchayat, the number of workers to be assinged for each ward on daily-wage basis would vary.

On Wednesday, work began at P.N. Palayam, Veeraganur, Gengavalli, Sankari, Attayampatti, Jalagandapuram, Kolathur, Omalur, Mallur, Edanganasalai and Konganapuram.

On Thursday, mass cleaning would be held in Belur, Ethapur, Thammampatti, Thedavur, Thevur, Veerakalpudur, Vanavasi, Kadayampatti, Panamarathupatti, Elampillai and Mechari town panchayats, while work would be carried out on October 25 at Valapadi, Keeripatti, Sentharapatti, Arasiramani, Poolampatti, P.N. Patti, Karuppur, Kannankurichi, Nangavalli, Tharamangalam and Ayothiyapattinam.

Public cooperation sought

Mr. Raman asked the public to cooperate with the workers during the mass cleaning to ensure the festival is free of garbage.

