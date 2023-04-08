HamberMenu
Mass cleaning drive held at Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore

April 08, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A mass cleaning drive under the Swachh Bharat Mission was held at the Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore on Saturday.

A mass cleaning drive under the Swachh Bharat Mission was held at the Gandhipuram bus stand in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The civic body on Saturday conducted a mass cleaning drive at the Gandhipuram town bus stand in Coimbatore city, as part of the People’s Movement for Clean Cities campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

A senior official said that apart from 75 conservancy workers, more than 100 volunteers and members of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) took part in the exercise. The platforms, seats and a park on the bus stand premises were cleaned and the expenses were met by the NGOs.

“The nursing pods that were reopened last month were also cleaned. Soon, a woman conservancy worker will be assigned for the pod and a guard will be appointed,” he added.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap presided over an oath-taking ceremony under the People’s Movement for Clean Cities. Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Assistant Executive Engineer (Central Zone) R. Bhuvaneswari, Central Zone Chairperson S. Meena Logu, Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Gunasekaran, councillors, and health officers were present.

