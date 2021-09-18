Mass cleaning camps in Salem, Namakkal from Sept. 20-25

Following a directive from Chief Secretary, mass cleaning camps will be organised in Salem and Namakkal districts from September 20 to 25 ahead of monsoon.

Chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness here on Saturday, the Collector reviewed the preventive measures taken in rural and urban areas by respective local bodies.

Mr. Karmegham said in a release that due to recent rain, waterlogging has occurred at few places here and measures are being taken to prevent water stagnation.

Mr. Karmegham said that canals and storm water drains in the district would be cleaned to prevent water logging and breeding of mosquitoes.

Officials have also been advised to take stern action against businesses using banned plastic items.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh advised officials to prevent encroachments in drains and waterbodies. Officials were advised to desilt drains during next week and take precautionary measures at low-lying areas.

Highways department officials were advised to keep bulldozers, JCB machines and tree cutting machines ready and maintain record of contact details of road construction contractors.

Fire department was advised to conduct awareness campaigns. Officials were advised to prepare a list of skilled swimmers in rural areas so that they could be included in rescue measures and COVID-19 safety protocols are followed in relief camps.