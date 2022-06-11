Mass cleaning campaign held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

The Coimbatore Corporation carried out mass cleaning activities under the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ campaign here on Saturday.

The State-wide campaign that aims to make cities clean was launched by Chief Minister M.K Stalin, a few days ago. The campaign is co-ordinated by the urban local bodies across the State.

In Coimbatore, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated the drive near the Gandhipuram bus stand.

“Mass cleaning activities were held at parks, playgrounds, bus stands and railways station through the involvement of volunteers from non-governmental organisations, resident welfare associations and college students,” said M. Sharmila, Corporation Deputy Commissioner.

The Corporation is conducting health camps and de-addiction camps for the sanitary works in which more than 900 health workers underwent check-up, she added.

Under the theme of ‘My waste, My responsibility,’ the campaign is set to take place on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month till March next year. This campaign has six thematic topics that creates awareness by mass cleaning of public places, segregation of waste at the source, cleaning schools and colleges, cleaning water bodies, reducing single-use plastics and removal of banners.

In Tiruppur, Minister of Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the campaign at Thennampalayam market.

According to a press release, the Minister sought the cooperation of the people to make Tiruppur, a clean city. The participants also took an oath to promote cleanliness across the city.