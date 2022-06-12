Masked men decamp with ₹50 lakh, 40 sovereigns from Tiruppur financier’s house

June 12, 2022 23:15 IST

Unidentified men took away ₹50 lakh and 40 sovereigns of jewellery after tying up a financier, his wife, and daughter at their residence in Tiruppur city on Sunday evening.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu formed special teams to trace the men and the police intensified checks across the city and rural areas.

The police said the robbers targeted Sangameswaran, a financier from Rayapanadaram Street at Odakkadu in Tiruppur. According to the police, the men wearing masks trespassed into the house on Sunday evening, tied up the three persons and kept them at knife point. They stole the jewellery and cash from the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The burglars left the house after locking up the family members in a room. A passersby heard the cries of the family members around 5 p.m. and rescued them, said the police. The Tiruppur north police were informed about the incident.

Mr. Babu and senior officials visited the house. The dog squad and the scientific team of the city police were pressed into service.