Mask manufacturers pin hopes on exports

COIMBATORE

29 July 2020 23:07 IST

‘Enquiries from overseas buyers for coveralls and masks have been encouraging’

Mask and coverall manufacturers in the region are hopeful of tapping export orders as the government has permitted export of surgical masks.

Raja Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said manufacturers had invested in machinery to make coveralls and masks. Though the government issued notifications earlier, permitting export of non-surgical masks and coveralls (with export quota), the manufacturers were unable to do so. There was no clarity and the exporters were unable to get quotas. Now, there is no ambiguity. “We hope to tap the export market now,” he said.

International buyers were sourcing from China, Indonesia, Bangla Desh, Vietnam and Turkey. Indian exporters can approach the buyers now. Enquiries from overseas buyers for these products have been encouraging, he said. The fabric masks are accessories and hence the exporters have to abide by the standards that are applicable for other garments.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, said garment manufacturers who have taken to manufacture of masks will stand to benefit with the government permitting export of surgical masks.

According to K.S. Sundararaman, chairman of Indian Technical Textile Association, India has all the raw materials for production of surgical masks. Now that the government has permitted export of two-ply and three-ply masks with quota restrictions, “We can become mask suppliers to the world.” The government should permit export of N 95 masks too gradually. There are international standards to be met for export of surgical masks but the manufacturers will be able to meet the standards, he said.