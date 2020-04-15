Mask mandatory when stepping out of house

Stepping out of houses without wearing mask would invite a fine of ₹500 as the Salem Corporation has made wearing mask mandatory from Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh in a press release said that various steps are being taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the corporation limit and sought the cooperation of the people.

He said people were asked to follow personal distancing while purchasing vegetables and essential commodities and despite all measures, many violate the norms. Hence, to prevent spread of virus and as a protective measure, the corporation had made wearing mask mandatory from Thursday. He said that violators would be levied fine of ₹500 and warned off legal action.

Mr. Sadheesh also said that persons wearing mask will only be given vegetables, medicines, milk, petrol and food items in the shops functioning in the corporation limits.

“Necessary instructions were given to the shop owners to sell products only to people wearing mask”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Erode district administration has enforced wearing mask mandatory from Wednesday and asked people stepping out of their houses to adhere to the norms.

In a press release, Collector C. Kathiravan said that as a precautionary measure, wearing mask is made mandatory and asked people to cooperate.

On Wednesday, police personnel began enforcing the order by sending back people who failed to wear the mask.