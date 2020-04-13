Mask made compulsory in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore district administration has warned of action if people on streets were found without masks and if those having fever did not alert authorities.

In a release issued here on Monday, Collector K. Rajamani said the district had made wearing masks compulsory for all, including government officials on duty and police personnel.

It would initiate action against those who were found without masks in public places.

Likewise, the administration would initiate action against those persons who had developed fever and COVID-19 symptoms after returning from abroad, other states or having come into contact with such persons, but had not reported those to the authorities concerned.

The administration would invoke the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1939 if they had developed symptoms, but not reported those.

Mr. Rajamani said the administration had classified places in the district into two categories – places with COVID-19 infection and those where people were likely to get infected.

Along with Revenue and Public Health staff, the local body workers were taking all steps possible to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Thus far, the administration had contained Anamalai, Pollachi South, Pollachi North, Madukkarai, Annur and Mettpalayam as containment zones in rural areas. In the Coimbatore Corporation limits, the administration had declared Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur, Ukkadam, Flower Market, R.S. Puram, K.K. Pudur, Kavundampalayam and Cheran Managar as containment zones.

People from the containment zones should not go out. And, people from outside the containment zones should not enter the place, either, the Collector said and added that the administration had taken steps to ensure supply of essential commodities to people within the containment zones.

Food distribution

Likewise, individuals or organisations interested in distributing food or groceries should get in touch with the respective tahsildars to coordinate the distribution. Their direct distribution of food had led to difficulties in implementing the lockdown, he explained.