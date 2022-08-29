Masinagudi residents stage protest

Shops were closed and a token fast was observed by residents of Masinagudi and Gudalur on Monday. They were protesting against the “curbs placed on their livelihoods” by the Forest Department.

The residents were protesting orders against illegal cattle grazing passed by the High Court and the notification of Eco-Sensitive Zones around protected areas by the Supreme Court, as well as a few other issues, including access into villages inside reserve forests and the usage of Kalhatti ghat road to descend into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve from Udhagamandalam.