Masinagudi residents purchase medical equipment for PHC

UDHAGAMANDALAM

21 February 2020 01:00 IST

Residents of Masinagudi in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) joined hands to help purchase essential medical equipment for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) there.

The PHC, which serves as an important and most accessible medical facility for more than 15,000 people living in the reserve, had been lacking essential medical equipment and needed to be upgraded, said R. Maadhu, a member of the Masunagudi Natpani Mandram, the group which purchased the equipment by raising funds through donations from local residents.

“We had been told that the PHC needed an ECG machine, so we purchased a machine for around ₹ 70,000. We also purchased a water purifier, a backup power system and a nebuliser,” said Mr. Maadhu.

Ten members of the Mandram collected the donations from the residents.

“The PHC is the only accessible medical facility for people living in MTR. In the evenings, the roads leading out from the tiger reserve and into Gudalur and Udhagamandalam are closed, so the PHC needs to be staffed throughout the night, and needs more doctors,” said Mr. Maadhu, adding that in times of medical emergencies, the residents had to rely on the PHC for treatment.

The Mandram called upon the Health Department to upgrade the PHC and to also depute qualified doctors and more nurses. “We will continue to support the PHC, as there is more equipment required to keep it continuing to function. We have promised to purchase a few more equipment in the coming months,” said Mr. Maadhu.