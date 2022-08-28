Masinagudi residents plan protest against forest department over enforcement of SC verdict on Eco-Sensitive Zone

A view of Masinagudi which is inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. File | Photo Credit: M . Sathyamoorthy

Masinagudi residents, living in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), have planned to stage a protest against the Forest department on Monday alleging that the rules enforced by the department threaten their livelihoods.

The Forest Department has been enforcing the High Court’s order banning cattle grazing inside tiger reserves, as well as the Supreme Court’s order to create a 1 kilometer Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around protected areas.

The protestors also criticized the Forest Department for restrictions in movement of farm produce to markets, restrictions on vehicles entering villages within the tiger reserve, as well as the use of the Kalhatti Ghat Road.

Local conservationists stated that both the ban on cattle grazing and the notification of the ESZ areas were mandated by the High Court and Supreme Court respectively, with the Forest department only implementing the orders issued. They also stated that the restrictions on vehicles entering villages were to protect wildlife.

“Illegal safari operators have been pushing for the roads to be opened to all vehicles, so they can continue to illegally operate safaris in the buffer area of the tiger reserve,” said a conservationist from the Nilgiris requesting anonymity. He stated that vehicle movement in these areas were restricted as they posed a threat to wildlife, including tigers and other animals and some of these roads also were very close to crucial nesting sites of critically endangered vulture species.

The residents have planned to shut shops and go on a hunger strike as part of the protest against the Forest department.