Masakalipalayam Corporation school students cheer successful Chandrayaan-3 mission

August 23, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

R. Aishwaryaa

The successful landing of Vikram lander on the moon as part of Chandrayaan-3 brought cheer among students of the Masakalipalayam Corporation Middle School in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The live screening of the landing was held on the campus of the school. They also partnered with an NGO for education to explain to the students on the mission.

Mirjan Adithya, a student of the school who witnessed the launch last month, said: “I am happy that I was able to watch the historical event live last month. Many countries such as China and Russia attempted to land on the southern part of the Moon but failed. It is a huge success for us [India] that Chandrayaan-3 landed. We were informed by experts and teachers about how the mission was launched, its speed, materials, height and utilities.”

Dikshanya, another student who watched the telecast, exclaimed, “I would not have been happy if I had watched it alone. Witnessing this historic event with friends was an experience I can never forget. For the last five minutes, we all remained pin-drop silent. Once the lander reached the Moon, we all roared in joy. It was unforgettable.”

