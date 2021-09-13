Masakalipalayam Corporation school goes digital

Coimbatore

13 September 2021 23:57 IST

To make use of ‘My School Diary’ mobile application

Coimbatore Corporation Middle School in Masakalipalayam has gone digital with Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara launching the ‘My School Diary’ mobile application on Monday.

Developed by the My School Diary company and customised and given free of cost to the school as a part of its CSR activity, the application will help students attend online classes, submit homework and avail leave.

It will help the teachers conduct classes, give instructions to students, correct homework and test papers, record attendance, etc., and the school heads to supervise all academic activity, says the school teacher P. Sakthivel. The app also helps the parents monitor their children’s attendance.

Advertising

Advertising

The exercise to develop a customised application for the school started in 2020 and resumed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 lockdown, says company Director R. Prem Kumar.

The application, which comes in English and Tamil on android and iOS platforms, makes teachers’ task easier, as it spares them from repetitive tasks such as recording marks in various registers. It also helps teachers/school heads issue circulars to students who continue to learn from home and hand out assignments, says Mr. Sakthivel.

As each student submits homework or test papers, the ‘My School Diary’ app saves the same in a cloud sparing the teachers of the need to save these in their mobile phones or computers. This was a memory-consuming process and the teachers were forced to delete corrected home works and assignments every now and then to free up memory, he adds.

Mr. Kumar says as the data gets saved in cloud, the teachers can recall the records anytime during an academic year.

This is true of the mobile application that the company had sold to schools in several parts of the country as well, he says.

The Corporation school has installed the application in the mobile phones of over 80% of its 500-odd students and has also trained the parents, Mr. Sakthivel says.

At the launch, the Commissioner asked teachers to use the app extensively and provide a feedback for the civic body to roll it out for other Corporation schools.