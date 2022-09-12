Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam seeks display of Annadurai’s portraits in government offices

The outfit members submit petition to Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 12, 2022 18:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Eswaran, on Monday, submitted a petition to Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran requesting to display the portraits of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai in all government offices in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam, on Monday, submitted a petition to District Collector G.S. Sameeran seeking to display the portraits of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai in government offices, including Collectorates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cadre put forth the demand during the weekly grievances redress day meeting held at the Collectorate in the city.

V. Eswaran, the outfit’s founder, said in the petition that Anndurai was an advocate of the bilingual policy, self-respect ( suyamariyathai) marriage, social justice and promoted widow remarriage. The portraits should be displayed from Septemebr 15, the birth anniversary of the DMK founder, he said.

The District Collector received a total of 290 petitions from the public on the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of Kunnathurampalayam village, in Annur, petitioned the Collector seeking solution for the insect menace in their locality. They staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate demanding immediate action to curb the infestation, which they claimed was due to the presence of a private rice mill in the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Members of the Narayanasamy Naidu Farmers' Association sought permission to stage a protest against former AIADMK minster S.P Velumani for initiating the Vellalore bus terminal project. The assocaition, in the statement, said 10,000 members would stage a protest on September 19 at 11 a.m in front of the Collectorate in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app