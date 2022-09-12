Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam seeks display of Annadurai’s portraits in government offices

The outfit members submit petition to Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran

Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam, on Monday, submitted a petition to District Collector G.S. Sameeran seeking to display the portraits of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai in government offices, including Collectorates.

The cadre put forth the demand during the weekly grievances redress day meeting held at the Collectorate in the city.

V. Eswaran, the outfit’s founder, said in the petition that Anndurai was an advocate of the bilingual policy, self-respect ( suyamariyathai) marriage, social justice and promoted widow remarriage. The portraits should be displayed from Septemebr 15, the birth anniversary of the DMK founder, he said.

The District Collector received a total of 290 petitions from the public on the day.

The residents of Kunnathurampalayam village, in Annur, petitioned the Collector seeking solution for the insect menace in their locality. They staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate demanding immediate action to curb the infestation, which they claimed was due to the presence of a private rice mill in the area.

Members of the Narayanasamy Naidu Farmers' Association sought permission to stage a protest against former AIADMK minster S.P Velumani for initiating the Vellalore bus terminal project. The assocaition, in the statement, said 10,000 members would stage a protest on September 19 at 11 a.m in front of the Collectorate in this regard.