Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam hold campaign against cash for votes in Erode

January 24, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials seized ₹ 1.34 lakh in unaccounted cash from a youth in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam have begun a campaign to create awareness among the people on refraining from receiving money for votes in the ensuing Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll scheduled for February 27.

Led by its founder V. Eswaran, members said that they have been protesting continuously seeking fair elections in the State. They alleged that distribution of cash was rampant during the Coimbatore Corporation election last year and the movement had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court. “The court ordered that the results of the election were subject to further orders by the court on the writ petition filed by us,” Mr. Eswaran said. He said that political parties should desist from giving cash to voters and the voters should also not receive cash for their votes.

He said that during the previous bypolls held in the State, cash was allegedly distributed to voters and the movement had organised signature campaigns condemning it. “It should not be repeated during the bypolls to Erode (East) Assembly constituency,” he said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

