Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam condemns T.N. government’s move to provide liquor permits to wedding halls, households holding functions

April 24, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) has condemned the Tamil Nadu government for tweaking its excise policy and permitting the serving of liquor at wedding halls, sports stadiums and family functions and has demanded that the new rule be withdrawn immediately.

V. Easwaran, president of MMI said that the excise rules of 1981 has been amended, permitting the serving of liquor at wedding halls, sports grounds and family get togethers. The rule also permits the organisers of such parties to procure liquor directly from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and they could approach the Superintendent of Police or the Commissioner of Police for obtaining the required permission.

The new amendment to the excise policy will ruin Tamil culture, as, he claimed, the younger generation was addicted to liquor. At this point in time, liquor parties being made part of family functions would worsen the situation, he said. The government, for the sake of increasing its revenue, had brought in a rule that would be detrimental to Tamil culture, he said, and demanded that the government withdraw the rule, failing which the MMI would organise a people’s agitation.