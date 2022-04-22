Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam cadre stage protest in Coimbatore

Around 25 cadre of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam staged a protest near Coimbatore Collectorate after sending letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on recalling Governor.

In the letter, the Iyakkam’s coordinator V. Eswaran had said that Mr. Modi, then as Gujarat Chief Minister, had opposed what he considered as the excesses of the then Governor Kamla Beniwal. He had challenged Ms. Beniwal’s action appointing Lok Ayukta chief before a court, took out a rally and alleged that the government was trampling upon the Gujarat Government.

He said the current situation in Tamil Nadu was no different, as Governor R.N. Ravi had returned 12 bills in his nine-month tenure. Therefore, the Central Government should recall Mr. Ravi, he demanded.