Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam cadre held in Coimbatore

They tried to go on a procession carrying images of freedom fighters

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam cadre were arrested by the city police in Kurichi on Wednesday when they attempted to take on a tableau the images of freedom fighters, said organisation founder V. Eswaran.

After the Central government had “rejected” Tamil Nadu’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the organisation wanted to take out a tableau in Coimbatore and had sought permission from the police.

At the eleventh hour on Tuesday night, the police had denied them permission, Mr. Eswaran said and added that after the rejection they decided to take on hand the images of V.O. Chidambaranar, Velu Nachiyar, Marudhu brothers, Kuyili among others.

As they started the procession on Sangam Street in Kurichi, the police arrested them, Mr. Eswaran added.