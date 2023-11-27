Marudhamalai temple road in Coimbatore revamped

November 27, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a move aimed at improving accessibility and easing the pilgrimage experience at the Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore district, a new road has been laid, allowing visitors to drive up the hill in their vehicles. Additionally, a large ground has been opened for parking vehicles on the temple premises.

Due to space constraints and traffic congestion on the Marudhamalai temple premises, the Department of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) announced on October 1 that vehicles will not be allowed on the hill road from October 5 to November 5.

“We completed the 3 km road in a month’s time and the parking space can accommodate around 70 vehicles,” an official from the HR&CE Department told The Hindu. However, there has been no progress in the work on installing an elevator on the premises since April 2023 when the plan was initiated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The project, which costs ₹3.37 crore, entails the construction of two elevators from the foothills to the top.