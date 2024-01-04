ADVERTISEMENT

Marudhamalai temple records 29% increase in revenue in 2023

January 04, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing lift work at Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore is expected to give a boost to the temple’s revenue, officials say. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple recorded a revenue of ₹21.33 lakh in 2023, an increase of over 29%, from ₹16 lakh recorded the previous year. Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said this was the highest recorded number since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The streams of revenue mainly include parking fees, transport charges and donations made by visitors at the temple. Additionally, temple authorities said that the new road leading to the temple from Marudhamalai adivaram had contributed to an increase in revenue since visitors now had to pay an additional parking fee.

Further, authorities said more footfall was expected once the ongoing lift work was completed. Each of the four lifts had a capacity to hold 20 passengers and was being constructed at a total cost of ₹5.20 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US