Marudhamalai temple records 29% increase in revenue in 2023

January 04, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple recorded a revenue of ₹21.33 lakh in 2023, an increase of over 29%, from ₹16 lakh recorded the previous year. Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said this was the highest recorded number since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The streams of revenue mainly include parking fees, transport charges and donations made by visitors at the temple. Additionally, temple authorities said that the new road leading to the temple from Marudhamalai adivaram had contributed to an increase in revenue since visitors now had to pay an additional parking fee.

Further, authorities said more footfall was expected once the ongoing lift work was completed. Each of the four lifts had a capacity to hold 20 passengers and was being constructed at a total cost of ₹5.20 crore.