Marudhamalai dump yard to receive upgrades following fire incidents

In response to two recent fire incidents earlier this year, the Marudhamalai dump yard in Coimbatore is slated to undergo improvements under the Namakku Naame scheme, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector confirmed that immediate steps will include the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the premises closely, to identify miscreants dumping and setting waste on fire.

Mr. Pati also said that plans for constructing a new compound wall around the dump yard are already in progress. “Funding for this initiative is being mobilised under the Namakku Naame scheme,” he stated. This is to regulate dumping of waste and to prevent elephants from venturing into the dump yard.

However, addressing broader challenges, the district administration acknowledged the lack of available land in the vicinity for sustainable waste management practices.

Mr. Pati outlined two potential long-term strategies to address this issue: either integrating the village into the city corporation for streamlined waste management or negotiating a service agreement with the Coimbatore Corporation for waste disposal on a payment basis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.