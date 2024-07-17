ADVERTISEMENT

Marudhamalai dump yard to receive upgrades following fire incidents

Updated - July 17, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In response to two recent fire incidents earlier this year, the Marudhamalai dump yard in Coimbatore is slated to undergo improvements under the Namakku Naame scheme, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector confirmed that immediate steps will include the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the premises closely, to identify miscreants dumping and setting waste on fire.

Mr. Pati also said that plans for constructing a new compound wall around the dump yard are already in progress. “Funding for this initiative is being mobilised under the Namakku Naame scheme,” he stated. This is to regulate dumping of waste and to prevent elephants from venturing into the dump yard.

However, addressing broader challenges, the district administration acknowledged the lack of available land in the vicinity for sustainable waste management practices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Pati outlined two potential long-term strategies to address this issue: either integrating the village into the city corporation for streamlined waste management or negotiating a service agreement with the Coimbatore Corporation for waste disposal on a payment basis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US