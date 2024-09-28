GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marudhamalai Devasthanam seeks public opinion on introduction of e-passes for four wheelers

Published - September 28, 2024 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Devasthanam has sought to know the public’s views regarding introducing an e-pass system to allow four-wheeler vehicles atop the hills.

The Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple receives a significant number of devotees during the weekends and on holidays, which has led to parking constraints. As a result, the Devasthanam has prohibited the entry of four-wheelers, advising devotees to either climb the temple steps or use the Devasthanam’s bus service.

In response to these challenges, the Devasthanam is considering an e-pass system that would allow 150 vehicles between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., and another 150 vehicles between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Passes would be available through the temple’s website.

Devotees are encouraged to share their views in person or by contacting the Devasthanam at 0422-2422490, via email at www.hrce.tn.gov.in, or through the temple’s website at www.marudhamalaimurugan.hrce.tn.gov.in.

On Sunday, four-wheelers have been banned from the ghat road and devotees have been advised to either use the stairs or a two-wheeler. Alternately, mini buses arranged by the Devasthanam could also be used.

The city unit of the BJP has flayed the Devasthanam for restricting public entry instead of creating the required infrastructure to facilitate vehicle entry, and accused the DMK government of hurting religious sentiments. The Devasthanam reiterated its stand that a decision would be taken after consulting public opinion.

