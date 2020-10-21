Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Coimbatore

Homage being paid to martyred police personnel during the National Police Commemoration Day observance at the PRS Grounds in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Coimbatore

21 October 2020 23:58 IST

Police personnel who died in the line of duty were remembered during the National Police Commemoration Day observance in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Wednesday.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah, Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range K. S. Narenthiran Nair, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu and other senior police officers paid respects at the martyrs column at the Police Recruits College campus.

Three rounds were fired in the air in honour of martyrs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore east) Eswaran, Singanallur inspector Rajkumar and sub-inspector Arjun Kumar visited the house of Rajarathinam, a policeman who died in the line of duty in 1985, at Neelikonampalayam and paid respects before his image. They extended the care and commitment of City Police to Rajarathinam’s wife Santhammal and the family.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, the Police Commemoration Day was observed at the office of the City Commissioner of Police.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and other officers from the City Police and District Police placed wreaths in memory of police personnel who died in the line of duty.

The event concluded with a gun salute by the Armed Reserve personnel of Tiruppur City Police.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in honour of 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Spring area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.