Martyred soldiers honoured in Salem

Salem

15 August 2020 22:55 IST

District Collector S.A. Raman on Saturday paid tributes to martyred soldiers from Salem district at the War memorial.

The war memorial includes memory stones in honour of T.L.R. Chandran, an Indian Civil Services Officer, who died during service and another stone in memory of 196 men, who took part in World War from Salem. The memorial also includes a plaque with names of 19 soldiers from Salem who died during action.

The name of P. Mathialagan, an Havildhar, who was killed in action at Aknoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir along the Pakistan border in June this year was also etched into the memorial. His wife M.Tamilarasi paid tributes at the memorial.

Advertising

Advertising