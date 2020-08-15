Coimbatore

Martyred soldiers honoured in Salem

District Collector S.A. Raman on Saturday paid tributes to martyred soldiers from Salem district at the War memorial.

The war memorial includes memory stones in honour of T.L.R. Chandran, an Indian Civil Services Officer, who died during service and another stone in memory of 196 men, who took part in World War from Salem. The memorial also includes a plaque with names of 19 soldiers from Salem who died during action.

The name of P. Mathialagan, an Havildhar, who was killed in action at Aknoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir along the Pakistan border in June this year was also etched into the memorial. His wife M.Tamilarasi paid tributes at the memorial.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 10:55:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/martyred-soldiers-honoured-in-salem/article32364440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story