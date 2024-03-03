ADVERTISEMENT

Marlimund Lake in Udhagamandalam to be fenced to prevent contamination

March 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Depleting water levels at Marlimund lake in Udhagamandalam, a crucial source of drinking water for Udhagamandalam munciplality. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) is fencing off a portion of the Marlimund Lake in Udhagamandalam to prevent tourists, trespassers and cattle from contaminating the water body on which the municipality has become increasingly dependent for water.

According to officials, the municipality had grown increasingly concerned after it came to its attention that tourists were venturing into the lake and around its periphery and were even having picnics. “Buffaloes have also been venturing into the lake and there was a risk of contaminating the water, especially as water levels in Marlimund have fallen below seven feet of its total storage capacity of 18 feet,” said an official from the UMC.

P. Egaraj, UMC Commissioner, said that only around 400 meters of the lake, facing the road were being fenced to prevent people and animals from entering the area, littering, and contaminating the water body.

A few conservationists from the Nilgiris had raised concerns that cordoning off the lake would cut water access for wildlife around the lake. “Over the last few years, Asiatic wild dogs, Indian gaur, sloth bear, sambar deer and even tigers and leopards have been seen around the lake. The municipality must ensure that whatever infrastructure comes up around Marlimund should not negatively impact wildlife,” said a prominent Nilgiris-based conservationist.

Mr. Egaraj, the UMC Commissioner, said that only around 400 meters of the lake, facing the road were being fenced, and that it would not be made inaccessible to wildlife.

