Coimbatore

Markets witness brisk business ahead of puja celebrations

People in large numbers thronged the farmers’ market at Sampath Nagar in Erode to buy puja items on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

On the eve of Ayudha puja, people in large numbers thronged markets to purchase necessary fruits, flowers and puja items required for the celebrations.

Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market and Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar witnessed heavy crowd and brisk business. Temporary shops were set up on R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Eswaran Kovil Street and market areas.

Temporary shops at Kollampalayam, Poondurai Road, Panneerselvam Park, Sampath Nagar, Veerappanchatiram and other places in the city witnessed good sales in the afternoon.

Traders said that the price of flowers and fruits have gone up by over 60% as there is a good demand for it during the puja season. Traders said that prices will further go up on Thursday. But consumers say that flowers and fruits were sold at exorbitant prices as they have no choice, but to purchase them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 10:29:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/markets-witness-brisk-business-ahead-of-puja-celebrations/article36993259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY