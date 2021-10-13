Markets witness brisk business ahead of puja celebrations

Flower and fruit prices shoot up by over 60 %

On the eve of Ayudha puja, people in large numbers thronged markets to purchase necessary fruits, flowers and puja items required for the celebrations.

Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market and Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar witnessed heavy crowd and brisk business. Temporary shops were set up on R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu, Kongalamman Kovil Street, Eswaran Kovil Street and market areas.

Temporary shops at Kollampalayam, Poondurai Road, Panneerselvam Park, Sampath Nagar, Veerappanchatiram and other places in the city witnessed good sales in the afternoon.

Traders said that the price of flowers and fruits have gone up by over 60% as there is a good demand for it during the puja season. Traders said that prices will further go up on Thursday. But consumers say that flowers and fruits were sold at exorbitant prices as they have no choice, but to purchase them.