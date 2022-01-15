Markets in Erode witness less crowd ahead of total lockdown

Vegetable markets that were usually busy ahead of the total lockdown on Sunday did not do much business here on Saturday.

On Saturday, business at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit market at V.O.C. Park Ground was low compared to the business on January 8. Traders said that due to Pongal and Mattu Pongal celebrations, most of the consumers purchased vegetables on January 13 and hence the crowd was less. Traders said that due to an increase in vegetable arrivals, the price had dropped by 20% to 30% and they expect more fall in prices in the coming days.

Since most of the commercial establishments declared holidays for Pongal, very few establishments were opened on Saturday. Most of the hotels, restaurants, bakeries and tea shops were closed for three days from January 14 to 16 as people depend on the few eateries that were opened in the city. Vehicle movement on the arterial roads was also low when compared to normal days. A traffic policeman said that due to COVID-19, temples and tourist spots were closed on weekends and hence people stayed indoors.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 police personnel were deployed across the district to ensure compliance with the total lockdown on Sunday. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown while takeaway services will be allowed in hotels and restaurants. Vehicle checks will be intensified across the district and people have been advised to move out of their homes only for medical emergencies and for travelling on trains and buses with valid tickets.