Markets crowded as COVID-19 norms go for a toss

Crowded vegetable markets, long queues outside provision stores and roads jam-packed with vehicles were the scenes witnessed in the city and in rural areas on Sunday ahead of the week-long lockdown from May 24.

Right from early morning, people in large numbers thronged Nethaji Daily Vegetable Market, Uzhavar Sandhai, grocery stores, fruit shops, meat and fish stalls, provision stores in Kongalamman Kovil Street and Manikoondu, to purchase and stock items for a week.

Prices of vegetables and fruits in the markets had gone up significantly. The price of tomato rose from ₹7 a kg on Saturday morning to ₹30 a kg on Sunday. “Traders wanted to exploit consumers even during the pandemic by selling at exorbitant price”, said T. Chandrasekar of Sampath Nagar.

People made a beeline in front provisional stores as they waited in a long queue for purchasing essentials. Since most of the shops, including textile showrooms, were opened in the city for the day, roads were crowded throughout the day.

Physical distancing went for a toss as people crowded shops and moved in close proximity with others in market areas while many had their masks on their jaws. “The crowd thought that the city is free of COVID-19”, said a police official monitoring the crowd movement.

At the corporation’s Central Bus Terminal, less than 50 mofussil buses were operated to other cities while a minimum number of town buses was operated to various destinations in the district which saw poor patronage.

In Salem, the crowd in public places since Saturday evening raised concerns of possible spike in COVID-19 cases in the district in the coming weeks as the residnets went on a panic buying spree in the district following relaxations in restrictions.

Ever since the announcement on relaxations came on Saturday, supermarkets, grocery shops and even non-essential businesses raised shutters. Roads outside market places were crowded as vendors set shops on road sides leading to even traffic congestion near Sooramangalam Market, Hasthampatti Market and near Anandha Bridge Market. Huge crowd was also present at the fish market here.

Street vendors set up shops on the day public crowded at such places sans all COVID-19 safety protocols. Physical distancing norms went for a toss at market areas here and traffic congestion occurred at Four Roads junction, Sooramangalam and at other important junctions here. Police checking was minimal on roads as the State government had permitted operation of all businesses on the day. Hotels, eateries operated and even tea shops functioned.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and SETC operated buses to neighbouring districts. However, the crowd was minimal at bus stands.

Salem City Police organised an awareness programme at Pallapatti police station and distributed ‘Kabasura Kudineer’ to the public.

Assistant Police Commissioner Nagarajan distributed awareness pamphlets to the public and also flagged off awareness vehicles.

The Labour Department has set up a helpdesk at the Salem railway station to offer assistance to guest workers, who are willing to return to their native States.