Markets buzz with activity ahead of puja celebrations

Updated - October 10, 2024 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Banana saplings for sale at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

People thronged markets across the city to buy puja items and other essentials for Saraswathi and Ayudha Puja, which will be celebrated on Friday.

At the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on V.O.C. Ground and the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar, residents were busy purchasing banana saplings, fruits, flowers, puffed rice, ash gourd, banana bunches, coconuts, sugarcane, mango leaves, and other items needed for the puja. Temporary shops selling these items have sprung up throughout the city, particularly along arterial roads, with brisk sales reported throughout the day.

Many people are planning to conduct the puja on Friday morning, prompting the early rush to buy the puja essentials. “There is a forecast for rain in the evening, so we are buying the puja items now,” said P. Amutha of Sampath Nagar.

Prices for flowers and fruits have surged by over 20% to 50%, but customers said they were still making their purchases despite the increased cost. “It’s common for prices to rise during puja celebrations due to high demand,” said T. Prakash of Kollampalayam. Consumers noted that the prices of flowers and fruits have skyrocketed, with the overall cost of puja items increasing fivefold over the last few years.

Meanwhile, many commercial establishments spent the day cleaning their premises in preparation for the puja, which they plan to perform in the morning.

