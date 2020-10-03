Market premises in Erode to get tar topping

With the entire wholesale and retail vegetable market at VOC Park Ground turning slushy during the rainy season, causing inconvenience to the traders and the public, the Corporation has begun works to tar-top the floor on the market premises.
Due to COVID-19, over 800 wholesale and retail shops that were functioning on the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market premises on R.K.V. Road were shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand and later to the ground where the civic body established shops. The premises was not concrete floored and during rainy seasons, it turned slushy making it difficult for the vehicles and visitors to move. Traders were complaining that wheels of the vegetable-loaded lorries were caught in the slush and were demanding concrete flooring on the premises.
Hence, the civic body decided to tar-top the premises and the work began on Friday. Officials said that initially gravels were dumped and tar-topping work would commence soon and would be completed in a day.
