Market for Kangeyam cattle resumes at Palayakottai

Tiruppur

05 October 2020 15:34 IST

The cattle market was held on Sunday, after remaining suspended for over six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown

The cattle market exclusively for the Kangeyam cattle breed, organised by Palayakottai Pattagar Cattle Farm and Research Centre (PPCFRC) resumed on Sunday at Palayakottai village panchayat in Kangeyam Block, after remaining suspended for over six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to PPCFRC trustee V. Sivakumar, the weekly cattle market was held at Palayakottai Mattu Thavani with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. The cattle market has resumed now, following the State government permitting the reopening of weekly shandies from October 1, he said.

As many as 27 head of cattle of Kangeyam breed were brought to the market on Sunday, out of which 13 were sold. Around 300 visitors came to the Palayakottai Mattu Thavani, and were screened for body temperature using thermal scanners before they entered, and were checked for masks by a team of eight volunteers. “No children or senior citizens were allowed,” Mr. Sivakumar said. A public address system was also installed to monitor and announce COVID-19 precautionary measures at the cattle market.

Prior to the lockdown, the market used to witness around 150 head of cattle every week, he said. The announcement for the resumption of the Palayakottai market was made on social media at short notice, because of which the turnout was low on Sunday, according to Mr. Sivakumar. Expecting a higher turnout for next Sunday, he said that more volunteers will be present at the premises to ensure that the precautionary measures are being followed and visitors who do not adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines will be fined.