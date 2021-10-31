Market areas abuzz with festival shopping

Arterial roads witness heavy traffic congestion; sale of firecrackers picks up

With people thronging market areas for Deepavali shopping, the arterial roads in the city witnessed heavy congestion on Sunday.

People in large numbers visited the textile and jewellery showrooms, shops selling household articles and electronic goods throughout the day. Most of these commercial establishments are located in First Agraharam Street, Second Agraharam Street, Bazaar Street, New Bus Stand area, Omalur Main Road, Meyyanur Main Road, Old Bus Stand area, and Sarada College Road in the city.

Many electronic goods dealers and two-wheeler sellers have put up temporary shops at vantage points in the city to attract customers.

Sale of firecrackers has picked up. However, the sellers said that due to severe restrictions they expect the sales to be normal.

Most of the roads witnessed congestion from afternoon as police personnel had a tough time regulating the traffic. Rain also affected the movement of vehicles in the evening, as parking lots in showrooms and malls were overflowing.

In Erode, most of the commercial establishments were crowded from the morning and witnessed brisk business throughout the day. With three days left for Deepavali, shops selling sweets and snacks also witnessed huge crowd.