Marginal rise in Siruvani water level owing to rain in Palakkad

October 17, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As against the full reservoir level of 49.53 ft, the current water level in Siruvani Dam is 28.27 ft.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Siruvani dam, which is a major source of drinking water for the city, received 25 mm rainfall in 24 hours as of Tuesday at 8 a.m, an official from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board said. As against the full reservoir level of 49.53 ft, the current water level is 28.27 ft. Rain in Palakkad district in Kerala, where the dam is located, has helped in raising the water level in the dam marginally.

The dam can supply up to 101.4 MLD (million litres a day) of drinking water to Coimbatore city when the reservoir is full. Currently, the dam is supplying 68.71 MLD. “The water level is not sufficient to supply more now. We are keeping it low so that water is available at least till mid-January,” a TWAD Board official said.

“It is tough to say if the water level in the dam will increase. Palakkad district has not received the expected amount of rainfall,” the official said.

