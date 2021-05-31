Marginal increase in vehicles movement after minor relaxations

﻿

﻿There has been a marginal increase in vehicles movement on roads after the extension of total lockdown with minor restrictions. But the door-to-door sale of essentials by private vendors was yet to pick up in almost all the western districts.

In the Nilgiris, there was increased traffic on major roads of towns on Monday.

Many residents ventured out of their homes in the hopes that shops would be opened, and they could place orders for essential commodities. R. Suganya, a resident from Khandal, walked to a shop on Udhagamandalam-Gudalur road in the hope that the shop would accept orders. However, she said that most shops remained closed and she hoped that the trucks supplying vegetables would also be selling provisions.

Police presence was still high in the district. Checkposts were set up at major junctions across the towns of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur.

The Shevapet wholesale grocery market was opened on Monday to supply grocery goods to retailers. Very few grocery mobile units were operated on the day.

In Salem Corporation limits, 59 grocery mobile vehicles were granted permission to operate.

Mobile vegetable vehicles were operated to all areas and they were advised to sell only according to determined rates.