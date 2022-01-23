Marginal increase in bed occupancy in Erode, Salem districts

ERODE

23 January 2022 17:24 IST

With sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past one week, occupancy of beds has also started to increase in the districts.

Health Department officials said of the total 1,574 oxygen-supported beds in Erode district, 114 were occupied as on Sunday morning. Likewise, of the total 849 non oxygen-supported beds, 135 were occupied. Of the total 437 ICU beds that were earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients, 10 beds were occupied. Thus, a total of 2,601 beds remained vacant in the hospitals in the district. A total of 20 beds in Covid-19 Care Centres (CCC) were occupied against the total 825 beds, they said.

In Salem district, of the total 1,784 oxygen-supported beds, 232 were occupied. Of the 1,158 non oxygen-supported beds, 167 were occupied. Of the total 597 ICU beds, 134 beds were occupied. Thus, a total of 3,006 beds were available for COVID-19 patients. All the 4,666 beds in the CCC were vacant, they said and the occupancy had increased in the last one week.

In Namakkal district, of the total 878 oxygen-supported beds, 68 were occupied. Likewise, of the total 432 non oxygen-supported beds, eight were occupied. Of the total 172 ICU beds, eight beds were occupied. Thus, a total of 1,332 beds remained vacant in hospitals in the district. Of the total 400 beds in CCC, 145 beds were occupied, they added.