Coimbatore

Marginal increase in bed occupancy in Erode, Salem districts

With sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past one week, occupancy of beds has also started to increase in the districts.

Health Department officials said of the total 1,574 oxygen-supported beds in Erode district, 114 were occupied as on Sunday morning. Likewise, of the total 849 non oxygen-supported beds, 135 were occupied. Of the total 437 ICU beds that were earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients, 10 beds were occupied. Thus, a total of 2,601 beds remained vacant in the hospitals in the district. A total of 20 beds in Covid-19 Care Centres (CCC) were occupied against the total 825 beds, they said.

In Salem district, of the total 1,784 oxygen-supported beds, 232 were occupied. Of the 1,158 non oxygen-supported beds, 167 were occupied. Of the total 597 ICU beds, 134 beds were occupied. Thus, a total of 3,006 beds were available for COVID-19 patients. All the 4,666 beds in the CCC were vacant, they said and the occupancy had increased in the last one week.

In Namakkal district, of the total 878 oxygen-supported beds, 68 were occupied. Likewise, of the total 432 non oxygen-supported beds, eight were occupied. Of the total 172 ICU beds, eight beds were occupied. Thus, a total of 1,332 beds remained vacant in hospitals in the district. Of the total 400 beds in CCC, 145 beds were occupied, they added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 5:24:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/marginal-increase-in-bed-occupancy-in-erode-salem-districts/article38313920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY