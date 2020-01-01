Marginal fall in number of fatalities in accidents

The Krishnagiri police administration has reported a marginal fall in the number of fatalities in accidents and murder cases this year, attributing it to good policing.

The total number of fatalities caused by accidents reported in 2019 was 341, as opposed to 388 fatalities reported in 2018.

The number of non-fatal accidents reported in 2019 was 1,260 cases, marking a fall from the number of non-fatal accidents at 1,417 cases reported in 2018.

The number of persons booked under the Goondas Act was 33 in 2019, while 56 persons were booked under the Goondas Act in 2018.

Suggesting active traffic policing and regulation, the police administration had sent 23,962 proposals for cancellation of licences to the Road Transport Department in 2019, while the number of such proposals for cancellation of licences to the RTO made in 2018 was 21,979. In pursuant of the proposals, the number of orders received from the RTO for license suspension was 21,896 in 2019 while the license suspensions in 2018 was 17,288.

Crime, excluding murder, has seen an increase in 2019 as compared to 2018. There has been a marginal fall in the reported cases of crime in 2019, according to the police statistics. The number of murders reported in 2019 was 39, as compared to 50 cases of murders reported in 2018. The number of murders for gain remained the same in 2019 as in 2018 with two cases reported during both the years. However 2019 saw three cases of dacoity, and 23 cases of robbery; while in 2018, there was no reported case of dacoity, but 24 cases of robbery. In 2019, there were 82 cases of house break-ins and 208 cases of thefts; while in 2018, there 56 cases of house break-ins and 182 cases of thefts.

According to the police, the percentage of detection was 89% in 2019, recording a negligible increase from the 88% recovery in 2018.

The value of property lost in 2019 was ₹2.96 crore and the property recovered was ₹2.48 crore; while the property lost in 2018 was ₹1.68 crore and the property recovered was ₹1.46 crore. percentage of recovery of lost property was 84% in 2019, which was a fall from the 87% recovery registered in 2018.