Marginal dip in property tax collection in Coimbatore

In the financial year (2021-2022) that ended a few days ago, the Coimbatore Corporation had collected ₹213.96 crore as property tax.

The money collected included ₹40.48 crore arrears. Deducting the sum, the Corporation had collected ₹173.48 crore, which was 84.08% of the total demand for the year, said Corporation sources.

The civic body’s collection of property tax for 2020-2021, excluding arrears, was ₹162.87 crore, which was 86% of that year’s demand of ₹189.19 crore.

In 2021-2022 the Corporation, under Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, had taken initiatives to clean property tax data in its books and improve collection. Based on ground report from bill collectors, the Corporation identified buildings that did not exist but whose records were ‘alive’ in the Corporation records to delete those entries.

The Corporation then identified double entries – two assessments for a building and several such anomalies to clean the property tax data. The exercise resulted in the civic body removing around 8,000 entries with over ₹13 crore demand.

The Corporation partnered with Bengaluru-based NGO Janaagraha to conduct a municipal premier league – a competition for bill collectors to reward best performers. Mr. Sunkara had told The Hindu that it was to motivate the bill collectors.

The Corporation also said that notwithstanding the time the officials had to spend in conducting the Assembly election in April-May 2021 and Urban Local Body Election 2022 in January-February, the Corporation had collected around 84% of the last financial year’s tax.

To incentivise assessees to pay tax on time, the Corporation proposed steps in this year’s budget to improve amenities in tax collection centres. This, they hope, would reflect in tax collection at the end of the current financial year.

Mr. Sunkara said the marginal fall in collection percentage was first because of the increase in demand or the collectable sum – from ₹189.19 crore in 2020-2021 to ₹206.33 crore. Likewise, the tax collected for that year was ₹189.06 crore (including arrears of ₹26.19 crore).