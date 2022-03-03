March 23 last date for corrections to National Apprenticeship certificate

The results of the National Apprenticeship tests have been declared and are made available on www.apprenticehsipindia.gov.in portal.

According to the administration, the results of the test conducted last December are available for students to download along with the National Apprenticeship Certification. Students are called upon to verify the names and other details on the e-NAC. Any corrections to e-NAC should be made on the grievance redressal section of the portal by March 23.

Further details may be ascertained from the office of Assistant Director, Industrial Training Institute, Hosur, a release said.