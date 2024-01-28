Marathons held in Coimbatore

January 28, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

CMS Vidya Mandir Matriculation Higher Secondary School organised the second edition of the ‘CMS Mini Marathon’ on Sunday to create awareness against drug and child abuse.

The marathon, flagged off by Chief Guest C. Sylendra Babu, former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, had about 2,000 participants running under three categories - 2 km, 5 km and 10 km - along different routes. The top ten runners across all categories received total cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Mr. Babu told the media that ‘Operation ‘Ganja Vettai’, aimed at curbing drug usage, resulted in a significant reduction in narcotics-related incidents in schools and colleges. It was good to see children running to raise awareness about drug and child abuse.

In a separate event, a marathon was organised by the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam to raise awareness against taking cash for vote and to educate participants on the various rights of voters. Beginning at Sundarapuram and ending at the Madukkarai market, over 1,500 runners above the age of 12 participated in the marathon. Five winners across the 5km, 10km and 14km runs were awarded a total cash prize of ₹75,000.