Marathon to promote inclusiveness held in Coimbatore

Members of the differently abled community participating in a marathon at VOC park ground, Coimbatore, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Volunteers and members of the differently abled community participated in a marathon organised by Chandrans Yuva Foundation (CYF) in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The ISR (Individual Social Responsibility) marathon — a run for the differently abled community — was flagged off by the Founder of SSVM group of institutions Manimekalai Mohan and Lions Club International District Governor S. Ramkumar along with chef K. Damodaran, who was the Chief Guest.

The marathon was organised for different age categories for 10 km, five km, and three km; school and college students participated. Members of the differently abled community went for a wheelchair marathon around the VOC park ground.

Shashikala Sathiyamurthy, founder of CYF said, the foundation is organising marathons and other outreach programmes for the last three years for the welfare of the differently abled persons and the transgender community.

This marathon was aimed at promoting inclusiveness in the society, said Mr. Ramkumar. Through Lions Club, welfare measures such as hearing aids, tricycles, wheelchairs, and sewing machines were distributed to beneficiaries.

Traffic safety equipment for police personnel and sanitary napkin vending machines to a few government schools were also distributed. The participants and winners were presented with medals.