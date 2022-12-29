ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon run for democracy on January 1 in Coimbatore

December 29, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATOREMarumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) will organise a 5-km marathon run against cash for vote/run for democracy on January 1, 2023 at 6 a.m. at Sundarapuram.

According to V. Easwaran of MMI, the run would be in three categories. General category for men and women aged above 18 years, for students of 9, 10, 11 and 12 classes both boys and girls and the third category would be for girls and boys below the age of 14 studying in 6,7 and 8 standards. The run comes with cash prize worth ₹75,000 and a certificate to all participants. For details 97916-16282 and 99948-66611. The entry is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US