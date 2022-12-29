HamberMenu
Marathon run for democracy on January 1 in Coimbatore

December 29, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATOREMarumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) will organise a 5-km marathon run against cash for vote/run for democracy on January 1, 2023 at 6 a.m. at Sundarapuram.

According to V. Easwaran of MMI, the run would be in three categories. General category for men and women aged above 18 years, for students of 9, 10, 11 and 12 classes both boys and girls and the third category would be for girls and boys below the age of 14 studying in 6,7 and 8 standards. The run comes with cash prize worth ₹75,000 and a certificate to all participants. For details 97916-16282 and 99948-66611. The entry is free.

