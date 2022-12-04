  1. EPaper
Marathon held to create awareness on cancer

December 04, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore, organised an 18-km marathon here on Sunday to create awareness on cancer.

A press release from the hospital said the message of the marathon was “No One Fights Alone” and it was to create awareness on cancer cure. The 26th edition of the marathon, which was started in 1991, started at KMCH Kovilpalayam hospital and concluded at the KMCH hospital on Avinashi Road. Over 4,000 people, including doctors, nurses, students, cancer survivors, and medical professionals, took part. V. Badrinarayanan, District Superintendent of Police, flagged off the marathon.

Nalla G Palaniswami, chairman of KMCH, said the hospital organises marathons to create awareness on prevention of various diseases. This year, the theme was to raise awareness on cancer cure. The event shed light on preventive measures and the latest treatment options available, with the advanced medical technology. The winners received cash prizes and certificates.

