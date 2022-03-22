Marathon for transgender persons in Coimbatore

Mangaiyanavan Foundation, an NGO focusing on engaging transgender persons in sports, has organised a three-km marathon in Coimbatore for transwomen and transmen.

Named ‘Trans Marathon’, the event is scheduled to be held on April 24 at Nehru Stadium here. Jamuna Rajavelappan, the NGO’s managing trustee, said on Tuesday that would be a unique initiative and that the marathon was open for transwomen and transmen across the State.

“We are expecting around 200 participants for the marathon,” she said. The registrations commenced on March 21 and nearly 30 transwomen and 10 transmen from Coimbatore district registered within a day, she said. Efforts were on to promote the event in other districts too, Ms. Jamuna said.

Cash awards would be presented to the top 10 participants and all the transgender persons would receive certificates and t-shirts, she added. Those interested shall register by calling 86672 25698 or 93445 73823 and registrations would be open till March 30.