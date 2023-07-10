Marathon for children in Erode on July 16

July 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - ERODE

The JCI Erode Metro is organising ‘Kidathon 2023’ for children in the age group of 4 to 12 on July 16.

A release said that the two km run is organised to stress on “Quality education to all”.

Children who want to take part should assemble at the venue, Vellalar College of Engineering and Technology, at Thindal by 6 a.m. Participants will be given a t-shirt, certificate and refreshment. While the warm up session will start at 6 a.m., the marathon will be flagged off at 6.30 a.m.

Those interested can register at sportswander.com or call 81227 63429 and 94441 55479, the release added.