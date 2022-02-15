Marappa Gounder, one of Coimbatore’s senior most voters, dies at 106

Born on June 1, 1916, Gounder had witnessed political participation of Mahatma Gandhi and Kamaraj

K. Marappa Gounder of Karupparayanpalayam in Coimbatore, who held the credit of having cast his votes in all elections since 1952, died at the age of 106 on Monday.

His son M. Soundararaj said Gounder was hopeful of casting vote in the upcoming urban local bodies polls, but he died of age-related ailments at his residence on Monday after spending a few days in a hospital.

“Some days ago, a few candidates met appa and sought his blessings,” Mr. Soundararaj said.

Gounder shot to fame during the Assembly elections in April 2021 when he chose to walk to the polling booth located around 300 m from the residence.

Though election officials had approached him to offer postal voting facility, Gounder chose to cast his vote at the booth itself. Polling officials at the booth had lauded the centenarian for remaining a model voter and sought his blessings.

Born on June 1, 1916 Gounder had witnessed political participation of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Kamaraj. He is survived by Mr. Soundararaj, three daughters and grandchildren.